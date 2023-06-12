Left Menu

Woman dies after falling from 12th floor of residential society in Kota

A 19-year-old domestic help died after falling from the 12th floor of a residential society here on Monday, police said.The woman was identified as Muskan, a resident of Ramchandrapura Chawani in Kota.

The woman was identified as Muskan, a resident of Ramchandrapura Chawani in Kota. She was working at a house in Parshavnath Apartments under Kunhari police station limits for four months, they said.

The woman fell inside the society's compound from a window of a house located on the 12th floor and died on the spot. Her Class 12 marksheet was found near her body, Circle Inspector (CI) Ganga Sahay Sharma said.

The woman's father had dropped her there for work earlier in the morning, he said.

An investigation has been launched to ascertain if Muskan committed suicide or was murdered, Sharma said.

The body was handed over to her family members after post-mortem examination, the CI said.

