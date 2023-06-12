Russian attack kills one in southeastern Ukraine - governor

One man was killed and another was wounded in a Russian attack on the small town of Orikhiv in the Zaporizhzhia region of southeastern Ukraine, regional governor Yuri Malashko said on Monday. Malashko said three bombs had damaged private houses and communications in the small town, about eight km (five miles) from front lines. He said the man who was killed had been 48 and the one who was wounded was 32.

Officials have said several hundred residents remain in the town although infrastructure there has been largely destroyed by Russian forces, which seized most of the Zaporizhzhia region in the early months of its full-scale invasion last year. Ukraine says its troops have taken back four villages from Russian forces in the southeast after hitting back to try to recapture occupied territory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)