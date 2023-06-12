Rajasthan CM Gehlot lays foundation stone of water canal project in Banswara district

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday laid the foundation stone for the construction of a siphon on the Anas river in Lankai and a Rs 2,500 crore canal project in Magarda of Banswara district.

Officials said the Upper High-Level Canal project will provide water for irrigation in 338 villages of six tehsils in the district.

Addressing a function on the occasion, Gehlot also announced that the gram panchayat chhoti sarva in Banswara district will be upgraded to a panchayat samiti.

He said the canal project will play an important role in the socio-economic upliftment of the region.

Gehlot said the project will provide irrigation facilities to a 42,000-hectare area of 338 villages.

According to a statement, the chief minister said his government has left no stone unturned in developing tribal-dominated districts. The amount of the Tribal Development Fund has been increased from Rs 100 crore to Rs 500 crore, he said, adding a provision of Rs 100 crore has been made for the development of the Beneshwar Dham.

Gehlot said the state government is working to provide relief to cattle herders through various schemes. In case of the death of milch cows due to lumpy disease, an assistance of Rs 40,000 will be distributed to the cattle herders on June 16.

He said that under the Mukhyamantri Kamdhenu Pashu Bima Yojana, two milch cows and buffaloes are also being insured free of cost at Rs 40,000 per animal.

Gehlot also referred to various public welfare schemes of his government.

Water Resources and Indira Gandhi Canal Project Minister Mahendrajit Singh Malviya, Minister of State for Ground Water Arjun Singh Bamnia, and Kushalgarh MLA Ramila Khadia were also present at the function.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)