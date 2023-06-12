Karnataka Chief Minister orders inquiry into deaths due to drinking contaminated water

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday ordered an inquiry into deaths allegedly due to drinking contaminated water recently in Koppal and Raichur district, and warned that the Chief Executive Officers of the Zilla Panchayat will be directly held responsible and suspended if such incidents happen again.

The Chief Minister held a video conference with the district administration officials in the background of the drinking water problem in parts of the state.

''I have asked for an inquiry to be conducted. Two people had died in Koppal and one had died in Raichur because of drinking contaminated water. I have asked for an inquiry and to find out those responsible for it,'' Siddaramaiah told reporters after the meeting.

Questioning officials regarding the incident during the meeting, the Chief Minister, according to his office, asked them: ''what are you doing? Do not work sitting in the office. Visit the place and conduct a comprehensive study so that the disaster of polluted water does not happen again. If it happens again, you will be held responsible.'' He directed the Chief Secretary to conduct an inquiry in Koppal district and wherever problems have been to the health and life of people due to drinking polluted water.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister's office, the Chief Secretary said an investigation is already underway locally, and a team will also be sent from Bengaluru to investigate. After receiving both the reports, action will be taken against the culprits, the CMO said.

