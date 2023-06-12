Drone shot down by BSF along Pakistan border in Rajasthan

A suspected Pakistani drone that intruded into Indian territory along the International Border in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district was shot down by BSF jawans on Monday, police said.

Hearing the sound of a drone entering village 23 O along the International Border late on Sunday night, BSF jawans fired at it and shot it down, Karanpur SHO Balwant Ram said.

A search operation was conducted on Monday suspecting it to be a case of drug smuggling, but nothing was found near the crashed drone, he said. BSF is further investigating the matter, he said.

