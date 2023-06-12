Left Menu

2 teens drown in canal in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

PTI | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 12-06-2023 21:56 IST | Created: 12-06-2023 21:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Two teenage boys drowned while taking a bath in a canal at Sahora Kandi village here on Monday, police said.

The incident took place at 10 am when the two boys went to take a bath in the Kandi canal and slipped into deep water, they said. Mukerian Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Kulvinder Singh Virk said the deceased were identified as Nikhil Thakur and Uday, both aged around 17 years.

Some of their friends, who were also taking bath in the canal, noticed them drowning and raised an alarm for help. They were fished out of the canal with the help of passers-by and were taken to a private hospital where doctors declared them brought dead, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

