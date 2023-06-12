UP: Girl abducted, gang-raped; three held

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly abducted here and gang-raped for five days after being fed intoxicants, police said on Monday. The girl was rescued from Kashipur in Uttarakhand, they said, adding the three accused persons were arrested.

On June 6, the girl was taking clothes to a tailor when the accused kidnapped her, Station House Officer of Mirganj police station Harendra Singh said. A case of kidnapping was registered on the complaint of the brother of the victim and investigation started, he said.

Taking a serious note of the case since the victim and the accused belonged to different communities, Senior Superintendent of Police Prabhakar Chowdhary had directed the SHO to trace the girl.

Technical surveillance helped find the location of the girl at a place in Uttarakhand, Singh said.

The girl told the police that the three men raped her after taking her to different places. She also said she was drugged and threatened, they said.

The three accused were identified as Shah Alam (50), Irfan alias Babu (30) and Nadeem Qureshi (25), police said.

The SHO said on the basis of the victim's statement, IPC section related to gangrape and the POCSO Act were added to the FIR.

The main accused, Alam, told the police that he befriended the girl and abducted her, the SHO said.

According to the police, Alam has five criminal cases, including that of murder, registered against him.

