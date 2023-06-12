Left Menu

Ukraine says liberated three more settlements in southeast

Ukraine says liberated three more settlements in southeast

Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar said on Monday the country's forces had made further advances in a counter-offensive launched last week.

In a Telegram post, she said seven settlements had been liberated, including three not previously claimed -- Lobkove, Levadne and Novodarivka in the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region.

