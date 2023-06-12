Ukraine says liberated three more settlements in southeast

Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar said on Monday the country's forces had made further advances in a counter-offensive launched last week.

In a Telegram post, she said seven settlements had been liberated, including three not previously claimed -- Lobkove, Levadne and Novodarivka in the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region.

