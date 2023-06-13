Left Menu

History-sheeter killed in Nagpur; three arrested

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 13-06-2023 01:30 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 01:30 IST
History-sheeter killed in Nagpur; three arrested
  • Country:
  • India

Three assailants brutally killed a history-sheeter who was externed from Nagpur city limits a few months back, police said on Monday.

The body of the victim, Aatish alias Varfatya Rajaram Thakre (26), who was killed on Sunday night, was found lying in a pool of blood with his head smashed with boulders at an open ground in the Kalamna area on Monday morning, they said.

Thakre, a painter who faced several criminal cases, was externed from the city a few months ago, but had come here from Wardha in violation of rules, said the police.

Three men, Asif Imtiyaz Ali (21), Sohail alias Annu Pyare Shaikh (22) and Rahul Bandu Bagde, all friends of the victim, were arrested for the murder, they said.

Following an argument after consuming liquor, the trio attacked the victim, killing him on the spot, said the police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EIB, Iberdrola sign €1 billion loan to accelerate energy transition in Europe

EIB, Iberdrola sign €1 billion loan to accelerate energy transition in Europ...

 Spain
2
ANALYSIS-A year after Roe v. Wade, how have U.S. firms reacted?

ANALYSIS-A year after Roe v. Wade, how have U.S. firms reacted?

 Global
3
Why are Singapore manufacturers moving to India?

Why are Singapore manufacturers moving to India?

 Global
4
FOREX-Dollar edges lower as Fed pause eyed in busy c.bank week

FOREX-Dollar edges lower as Fed pause eyed in busy c.bank week

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023