History-sheeter killed in Nagpur; three arrested

Three assailants brutally killed a history-sheeter who was externed from Nagpur city limits a few months back, police said on Monday.

The body of the victim, Aatish alias Varfatya Rajaram Thakre (26), who was killed on Sunday night, was found lying in a pool of blood with his head smashed with boulders at an open ground in the Kalamna area on Monday morning, they said.

Thakre, a painter who faced several criminal cases, was externed from the city a few months ago, but had come here from Wardha in violation of rules, said the police.

Three men, Asif Imtiyaz Ali (21), Sohail alias Annu Pyare Shaikh (22) and Rahul Bandu Bagde, all friends of the victim, were arrested for the murder, they said.

Following an argument after consuming liquor, the trio attacked the victim, killing him on the spot, said the police.

