PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 13

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- FTC asks US court to block Microsoft-Activision Blizzard deal - UK sportswear group Frasers buys stake in AO World

- Five senior Credit Suisse executives leave after UBS takeover - Union opens door to axing Heathrow summer strikes after higher pay offer

Overview - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has asked a federal court to stop Microsoft from closing its acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

- British sportswear and fashion retailer Frasers Group has bought a 75 million pound ($93.83 million) stake in online electrical goods retailer AO World from Odey Asset Management. - UBS AG announced the departure of five of the most senior Credit Suisse executives just hours after sealing the official takeover of its Swiss rival, with Chief financial officer Dixit Joshi and general counsel Markus Diethelm among those leaving.

- A month's worth of strikes over pay at London's Heathrow airport during the peak summer period could be scrapped after Britain's Unite union axed two walkouts. ($1 = 0.7994 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

