Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 13

Headlines - FTC asks US court to block Microsoft-Activision Blizzard deal - UK sportswear group Frasers buys stake in AO World - Five senior Credit Suisse executives leave after UBS takeover - Union opens door to axing Heathrow summer strikes after higher pay offer Overview - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has asked a federal court to stop Microsoft from closing its acquisition of Activision Blizzard. - British sportswear and fashion retailer Frasers Group has bought a 75 million pound ($93.83 million) stake in online electrical goods retailer AO World from Odey Asset Management.

Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2023 05:21 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 05:21 IST
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 13

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- FTC asks US court to block Microsoft-Activision Blizzard deal - UK sportswear group Frasers buys stake in AO World

- Five senior Credit Suisse executives leave after UBS takeover - Union opens door to axing Heathrow summer strikes after higher pay offer

Overview - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has asked a federal court to stop Microsoft from closing its acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

- British sportswear and fashion retailer Frasers Group has bought a 75 million pound ($93.83 million) stake in online electrical goods retailer AO World from Odey Asset Management. - UBS AG announced the departure of five of the most senior Credit Suisse executives just hours after sealing the official takeover of its Swiss rival, with Chief financial officer Dixit Joshi and general counsel Markus Diethelm among those leaving.

- A month's worth of strikes over pay at London's Heathrow airport during the peak summer period could be scrapped after Britain's Unite union axed two walkouts. ($1 = 0.7994 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EIB, Iberdrola sign €1 billion loan to accelerate energy transition in Europe

EIB, Iberdrola sign €1 billion loan to accelerate energy transition in Europ...

 Spain
2
ANALYSIS-A year after Roe v. Wade, how have U.S. firms reacted?

ANALYSIS-A year after Roe v. Wade, how have U.S. firms reacted?

 Global
3
Why are Singapore manufacturers moving to India?

Why are Singapore manufacturers moving to India?

 Global
4
FOREX-Dollar edges lower as Fed pause eyed in busy c.bank week

FOREX-Dollar edges lower as Fed pause eyed in busy c.bank week

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023