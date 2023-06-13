Russia's air attack on Kyiv region repelled - officials

(Rewrites, updates with officials saying all targets destroyed) June 13 (Reuters) -

Russia's air attack in the Kyiv region was repelled, with Ukraine' air defence systems destroying all missiles heading toward the capital, military officials said early on Tuesday. "No information on casualties or damage has yet been received," Serhiy Popko, head of the Kyiv city military administration said on the Telegram messaging app.

There were also reports of strikes on the Kharkiv region in eastern Ukraine and on the city of Kryvyi Rih in central Ukraine.

