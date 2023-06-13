Left Menu

Russia's air attack on Kyiv region repelled - officials

Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2023 07:25 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 07:25 IST
(Rewrites, updates with officials saying all targets destroyed) June 13 (Reuters) -

Russia's air attack in the Kyiv region was repelled, with Ukraine' air defence systems destroying all missiles heading toward the capital, military officials said early on Tuesday. "No information on casualties or damage has yet been received," Serhiy Popko, head of the Kyiv city military administration said on the Telegram messaging app.

There were also reports of strikes on the Kharkiv region in eastern Ukraine and on the city of Kryvyi Rih in central Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

