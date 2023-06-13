Left Menu

Grant Robertson to visit Australia to promote investment and relations

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 13-06-2023 11:50 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 11:50 IST
Grant Robertson to visit Australia to promote investment and relations
Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Grant Robertson will leave on Wednesday to travel to Sydney and Canberra to meet with business and political leaders to promote investment and strengthen relations with our closest neighbour.

The focus will be on meeting with business, investors and political leaders to build on the already strong economic ties as New Zealand and Australia mark the 40th anniversary of the Closer Economic Partnership (CER).

“The single economic market with Australia is unique and has worked for the benefit of business and people in both countries. Australia is our largest economic partner and our second largest export market,” Grant Robertson said.

“I will be talking with Australian-based business and investors to strengthen and deepen those ties, particularly in areas of critical importance to both sides such as climate change and renewable energy.

The Minister will give speeches to the Trans-Tasman Business Circle, Business Sydney lunch event and will speak at the Invest NZ Annual Dinner.

He will also meet with federal and state politicians, economic leaders and investors with interests in New Zealand and those with experience in disaster recovery following Cyclone Gabrielle.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

