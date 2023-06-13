Man shot dead inside his taxi in Delhi; hunt on for suspect

A 38-year-old man was allegedly shot dead in his taxi by another man over some personal enmity in southwest Delhi's Dwarka, police said on Tuesday. The victim has been identified as Dhirendra, a resident of Ghalibpur village here. According to police, a case under the Excise Act was registered against him in 2019. A senior police official said the incident took place near Khaira mod in Dwarka around 7.30 pm on Monday. Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect came to meet the victim at Khaira mod and both sat in the victim’s car. They had a conversation during which the suspect shot Dhirendra. ''Multiple teams have been formed to arrest the suspect. We have significant leads in this case. Prima facie, personal enmity is the reason behind the crime,'' the officer added.

