Woman slits 9-year-old daughter's throat in Sultanpur

A 35-year-old woman slit her nine-year-old daughter's throat with a knife in the Vivek Nagar area here on Tuesday, police said.

Circle Officer Lambhua Mohammad Salam said the incident took place around 8 am under the Chanda police station area. The victim was identified as Paridhi.

He said the mother, Priyanka Ojha, was mentally ill and undergoing treatment.

Salam added that after the attack, Paridhi was taken to a community health centre in Lambhua which referred her to a medical college in Sultanpur.

The child succumbed to injuries on the way to the medical college, he said.

The woman was detained and the body of the deceased sent for a post-mortem examination, police said.

