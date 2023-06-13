Bheki Cele wraps up successful policing visit to China

Police Minister, General Bheki Cele, has successfully wrapped up a five-day official visit to the People’s Republic of China, ahead of the upcoming 15th BRICS Summit to be hosted in Johannesburg in August 2023.

Cele led a delegation of senior officials from the South African Police Service (SAPS) headed by the Deputy National Commissioner of the SAPS, Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili.

The official visit to the People’s Republic of China saw the South African and Chinese police delegations discuss, among other policing matters, the strengthening of China-South Africa practical law-enforcement cooperation and collaboration.

The three-city tour to Shenzhen, Beijing and Shanghai was characterised by engagements with various key safety and security role players of China.

China's Minister of Public Security, Wang Xiaohong, hosted Cele and the South African delegation on 8 June 2023.

High on the agenda of the fruitful engagement was the establishment of a formal and rigorous policing exchange program of personnel capabilities and training between the two countries.

The two Ministers also reflected on security preparations of the 15th BRICS summit to be hosted in Johannesburg, where President Xi Jinping will join other Head of States and attend the summit in August.

Transnational and environmental crimes, the collaboration to deal with violent crimes in South Africa, through technological interventions and the safety of nationals residing in both countries also featured high on the agenda.

Cele said they have no doubt that the fruitful security and safety discussions on this trip will be cemented and put into action in the shortest possible time.

“While we share a rich history with China and have had several cooperations with our law enforcements over the years, we are encouraged by the new avenues being explored to boost South African techniques in law enforcement with our Chinese counterparts.

“The first price for both our countries is a revived policing partnership that will translate to the safety of citizens and the improvement of policing through technology, specialised skills and modernised South African police service that is people orientated,” Cele said.

Engagements with the management and senior officials from the Chinese Department of Public Safety and the China People’s Public Security University (CPPSU) ranked the most elite police academy in China; also formed part of the five-day official visit.

Members from SAPS specialised units, including the National Intervention Unit (NIU) and Special Task Force (STF) recently received combat and educational training and graduated from the university.

Cele and the South African delegation also throughout the week in the People’s Republic, visited police stations in Shenzhen, Beijing and Shanghai.

The delegation noted the country’s police station models which serve as one-stop service centre points for residents promoting transparency and an open-door policy between police and the communities they serve.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)