China state planner rolls out measures to lower costs for firms

China's top economic planner on Tuesday released 22 measures on lowering costs for firms this year, including exempting and reducing value-added tax for some firms and lowering loan interest rates.

China will also increase loans to small firms and guide financial institutions to increase their medium- and long-term loan issuance for the manufacturing sector, according to a statement by the National Development and Reform Commission.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)