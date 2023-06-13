Left Menu

2 cops injured in attack by illegal sand miners in Jammu

Two policemen were injured in an attack by a group of people involved in illegal sand mining in the Tawi river on the outskirts of Jammu city, officials said on Tuesday.One person has been arrested in connection with the incident which took place on Monday evening, police said.Acting on a complaint about illegal mining in the Kukdiyal area, a mining department team assisted by police rushed to the spot. Additional police force was rushed to the spot and one person was arrested.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 13-06-2023 15:08 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 15:02 IST
2 cops injured in attack by illegal sand miners in Jammu
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Two policemen were injured in an attack by a group of people involved in illegal sand mining in the Tawi river on the outskirts of Jammu city, officials said on Tuesday.

One person has been arrested in connection with the incident which took place on Monday evening, police said.

Acting on a complaint about illegal mining in the Kukdiyal area, a mining department team assisted by police rushed to the spot. When the police personnel tried to seize the machinery, a large number of people close to the illegal miners came to the spot and attacked them, the police said.

Two policemen suffered minor injuries in the attack. The additional police force was rushed to the spot and one person was arrested. The machines used by the illegal miners were seized, they said.

A case has been registered in the matter and a hunt is on to arrest the remaining accused, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Webb telescope reveals how galaxies cleared haze of early Universe

NASA's Webb telescope reveals how galaxies cleared haze of early Universe

 Global
2
EIB, Iberdrola sign €1 billion loan to accelerate energy transition in Europe

EIB, Iberdrola sign €1 billion loan to accelerate energy transition in Europ...

 Spain
3
ANALYSIS-A year after Roe v. Wade, how have U.S. firms reacted?

ANALYSIS-A year after Roe v. Wade, how have U.S. firms reacted?

 Global
4
BJP may not support me but I believe in God, people: Andhra CM

BJP may not support me but I believe in God, people: Andhra CM

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023