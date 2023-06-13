2 cops injured in attack by illegal sand miners in Jammu

Two policemen were injured in an attack by a group of people involved in illegal sand mining in the Tawi river on the outskirts of Jammu city, officials said on Tuesday.

One person has been arrested in connection with the incident which took place on Monday evening, police said.

Acting on a complaint about illegal mining in the Kukdiyal area, a mining department team assisted by police rushed to the spot. When the police personnel tried to seize the machinery, a large number of people close to the illegal miners came to the spot and attacked them, the police said.

Two policemen suffered minor injuries in the attack. The additional police force was rushed to the spot and one person was arrested. The machines used by the illegal miners were seized, they said.

A case has been registered in the matter and a hunt is on to arrest the remaining accused, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)