GSITI awarded with accreditation with grading of Athi Uttam by NABET

GSITI provides domain specific and terrain specific training programmes through its Center at Hyderabad and RTDs and FTCs located across the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2023 18:33 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 18:33 IST
The assessment was made on the basis of the inspection of all standard operating procedures and methodologies followed by the institute in different levels. Image Credit: Wikimedia
The Geological Survey of India Training Institute (GSITI) functioning under the Ministry of Mines, has been awarded with the accreditation by the National Accreditation Board of Education and Training (NABET) in recognition of the yeomen services it has rendered and high standards maintained in the field of earth science training. The assessment was made on the basis of the inspection of all standard operating procedures and methodologies followed by the institute in different levels. The team from Capacity Building Commission (CBC), NABET and Quality Control of India conducted the on-site assessment and awarded the Certificate of Accreditation with the grading of Athi Uttam.

Established in 1976, GSITI with its headquarters at Hyderabad, has six Regional Training Divisions (RTD) located at Hyderabad, Nagpur, Jaipur, Lucknow, Kolkata and Shillong. Four Field Training Centers (FTCs) are also established at Chitradurga (Karnataka), Raipur (Chhattisgarh), Zawar (Rajasthan) and Kuju (Jharkhand). These Centers are established as per the vision of the Ministry of Mines to impart various trainings to geoscience professionals, teachers, researchers and students in various subjects of geology. Thus, GSITI is a national training facility, under the Ministry of Mines that provides training and capacity building to multiple stakeholders including Central and State Departments, PSUs (MECL, ONGC, OIL, NMDC), national academic institutions (IITs, Central Universities and Colleges) and colleges. The institute regularly conducts courses on remote sensing under NNRMS Programme sponsored by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO). It is an institute of international repute and offers training to participants of developing nations under ITEC programme sponsored by the Ministry of External Affairs. Professionals from 75 nations have already trained by the institute.

GSITI provides domain specific and terrain specific training programmes through its Center at Hyderabad and RTDs and FTCs located across the country. Training courses are offered to hone the domain competencies in mapping techniques of different terrains including Himalaya, exploration methods to target mineralized zones (Gold, Diamond, Copper, Lithium, REE, Iron, Manganese etc.), photo-geology and remote sensing, geographic information system, petrology, geochronology, geophysics, analytical methods in chemistry, environmental and urban geology and natural hazard mitigation. The institute provides courses for up-gradation of functional competencies of employees. It also takes care in including topics that harness behavioural competencies in the officials.

(With Inputs from PIB)

