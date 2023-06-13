Left Menu

UK police not looking for anyone else in connection with Nottingham incident

British police said they are not looking for anyone else in connection with an incident in Nottingham earlier on Tuesday, which saw officers make one arrest after three people were found dead on the streets in the central English city.

"We are keeping an open mind as we investigate the circumstances surrounding these incidents and are working alongside Counter Terrorism Policing to establish the facts – as we would normally do in these types of circumstances," the police said.

