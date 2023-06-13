Putin says Russia needs no new mobilisation for now

President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia does not currently need any additional call-up of reservists, having announced an initial mobilisation in September.

Putin also told military bloggers and war correspondents at a televised meeting that future mobilisations would depend on what goals Russia set for itself in Ukraine, suggesting that a renewed bid to take Kyiv could require extra manpower.

