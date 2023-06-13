Left Menu

Power plant near Odisha wildlife sanctuary: NGT asks Centre to take decision for project appraisal

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Union environment ministry to take a decision within a month for assessing whether a power plant near a wildlife sanctuary in Odisha was in consonance with rules.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2023 20:46 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 20:46 IST
Power plant near Odisha wildlife sanctuary: NGT asks Centre to take decision for project appraisal
  • Country:
  • India

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Union environment ministry to take a decision within a month for assessing whether a power plant near a wildlife sanctuary in Odisha was in consonance with rules. The NGT was hearing a petition against the establishment and operation of a private greenfield grain-based ethanol plant along with a co-generation power plant in Banana village of Dumpada Tehsil in the Cuttack district of the state.

According to the petition, the plant was in the vicinity of Chandaka Dampara Wildlife Sanctuary, an eco-sensitive zone (ESZ). But, the authorities concerned had wrongly mentioned it to be outside the ESZ, it claimed.

A bench of chairperson Justice A K Goel said that the limitation period for filing an appeal against the Environmental Clearance (EC) granted to the project proponent (PP) had expired and the petition could not be entertained.

The bench also comprising judicial members Justices B Amit Sthalekar and Arun Kumar Tyagi along with expert member A Senthil Vel said it was, however, necessary to make some observations, without issuing notice, which were to be looked into and acted upon by statutory authorities.

Regarding the procedure for the project's appraisal, the tribunal said though it could not deal with the issue of the EC's validity, "We make it clear that the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) is not debarred from looking into and taking remedial measures, if any...MoEF&CC may take a decision in this regard preferably within one month." For enforcing the Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) condition for the plant, it said water recovered from the process was to be reused for the manufacturing process and a closed loop for recirculation was to be followed.

Disposing of the petition, the tribunal said a copy of the order be sent to the MoEF&CC and State PCB for compliance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Webb telescope reveals how galaxies cleared haze of early Universe

NASA's Webb telescope reveals how galaxies cleared haze of early Universe

 Global
2
EIB, Iberdrola sign €1 billion loan to accelerate energy transition in Europe

EIB, Iberdrola sign €1 billion loan to accelerate energy transition in Europ...

 Spain
3
ANALYSIS-A year after Roe v. Wade, how have U.S. firms reacted?

ANALYSIS-A year after Roe v. Wade, how have U.S. firms reacted?

 Global
4
BJP may not support me but I believe in God, people: Andhra CM

BJP may not support me but I believe in God, people: Andhra CM

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023