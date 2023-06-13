UP CM Adityanath holds 'Janata Darshan', directs officials to resolve people's issues

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday heard complaints of about 500 people at Gorakhnath temple here and directed the local administration and police officers to ensure time-bound, fair and satisfactory redressal of their complaints. ''There is no need to worry because resolving everyone's problems will be ensured in any case,'' Adityanath said at the Janata Darshan held at the temple.

Several women produced documents pertaining to land disputes as people shared their issues with the Chief Minister during the Janata Darshan. A few among them complained that goons were attempting to encroach upon their land.

Adityanath directed officials to take strict action on the issue of land disputes. ''Those involved in forcible seizing of land should be identified as land mafia and be dealt with severely. Action should be taken against those who encroach on the land of any poor person in a way that sets an example,'' he said.

On requests for financial help for medical treatment, Adityanath assured that no one's treatment would stop due to lack of funds. He instructed the officers to expedite the process of evaluating the cost of treatment and making it available to the government at the earliest so that funds could be released as early as possible.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)