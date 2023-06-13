Joint Expeditionary Force announces new air defence package for Ukraine

Defence ministers from the Joint Expeditionary Force, a British-led alliance of several European countries, announced a new $116 million package of air defence capabilities for Ukraine at a meeting on Tuesday.

"The equipment, worth 92 million pounds, will be procured in the coming months through the International Fund for Ukraine (IFU) to bolster Ukraine's ability to protect its critical national infrastructure, civilian population, and front-line personnel," a statement published by the British government said.

"The package will provide radars to help protect from indiscriminate Russian strikes as well as guns and a significant amount of ammunition." ($1 = 0.7933 pounds)

