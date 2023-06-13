Left Menu

Putin says Russia considering withdrawal from grain deal

Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2023 21:17 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 21:17 IST
President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia was considering withdrawing from the Black Sea grain deal, saying that Moscow had been "cheated" over implementation of the parts of the accord that concerned its own exports.

In a televised meeting with pro-Kremlin war correspondents, Putin said the deal, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey, was intended to help "friendly" countries in Africa and Latin America, but that Europe was the largest importer of Ukrainian grain, providing a key source of foreign currency to Kyiv.

