3 held for killing man, chopping body into pieces in Himachal’s Chamba

A couple among three people were arrested in Himachal’s Chamba on Tuesday for allegedly killing a man and chopping his body into pieces over his relationship with their niece, police said.

The accused have been identified as Shabir, Musafir Hussian and his wife, they said.

On June 6, Manohar (28) went missing and a complaint in this regard was filed on June 8. His body was recovered on June 9 from a nallah in Bandal panchayat of Salooni, police said.

The body was found chopped into pieces, they said.

According to police, Manohar and the niece of the accused couple, a minor, were in a relationship. The duo belong to different religions, which resulted in tension between their families and led to a scuffle The girl has been detained by the police for questioning, said SP Chamba Abhishek Yadav adding that earlier, A case of murder has been registered against the accused and an investigation is underway, police said.

Tension is prevailing in the area after the murder. Deputy Commissioner Chamba Apoorv Devgan has interacted with leaders of various sections and appealed to the people to maintain peace.

