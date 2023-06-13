Left Menu

3 held for killing man, chopping body into pieces in Himachal’s Chamba

A couple among three people were arrested in Himachals Chamba on Tuesday for allegedly killing a man and chopping his body into pieces over his relationship with their niece, police said.The accused have been identified as Shabir, Musafir Hussian and his wife, they said.On June 6, Manohar 28 went missing and a complaint in this regard was filed on June 8.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 13-06-2023 22:06 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 22:05 IST
3 held for killing man, chopping body into pieces in Himachal’s Chamba
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A couple among three people were arrested in Himachal’s Chamba on Tuesday for allegedly killing a man and chopping his body into pieces over his relationship with their niece, police said.

The accused have been identified as Shabir, Musafir Hussian and his wife, they said.

On June 6, Manohar (28) went missing and a complaint in this regard was filed on June 8. His body was recovered on June 9 from a nallah in Bandal panchayat of Salooni, police said.

The body was found chopped into pieces, they said.

According to police, Manohar and the niece of the accused couple, a minor, were in a relationship. The duo belong to different religions, which resulted in tension between their families and led to a scuffle The girl has been detained by the police for questioning, said SP Chamba Abhishek Yadav adding that earlier, A case of murder has been registered against the accused and an investigation is underway, police said.

Tension is prevailing in the area after the murder. Deputy Commissioner Chamba Apoorv Devgan has interacted with leaders of various sections and appealed to the people to maintain peace.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would happen if it exploded

Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would ha...

 United Kingdom
2
Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock prices

Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock price...

 India
3
Watch Video: SpaceX marks 200th successful landing of orbital class rocket

Watch Video: SpaceX marks 200th successful landing of orbital class rocket

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to change judge; Biden admin finalizes deal preserving preventive healthcare coverage during legal challenge and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to ch...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023