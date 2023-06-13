Mashatile to brief NCOP on govt's efforts on land reform process

Deputy President Paul Mashatile will on Wednesday brief members of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) during the oral replies session, on efforts led by government to accelerate land reform and agricultural support.

“Government has made a commitment to embark on a land reform strategy that will ensure economic growth and inclusion, in all sectors of the economy, particularly in the entire agriculture and agro-processing value chain, and ultimately ensure sustainable food security,” the statement read.

According to Deputy President Mashatile’s Office, he will outline a number of programmes that government has put in place to address both financial and technical support to emerging farmers as part of fast-tracking the land reform process.

“In line with his role as Chairperson of the Human Resource Development Council, a multi-stakeholder body that creates an enabling environment to improve the human resource development in South Africa, Deputy President Mashatile will apprise members, on strategic interventions to respond to skills challenges of the country.”

The Deputy President will update the NCOP on measures to be implemented in ensuring that communities derive adequate access to dependable and high-quality services, through the District Development Model (DDM).

According to the Deputy President’s Office, the DDM is in line with government commitment and efforts to promote universal access to basic services such as the provision of clean water, sanitation, sustainable energy, refuse collection and other essential services.

In addition, he will also report back to Parliament following his recent visit to Jagersfontein, in the Kopang Municipality in the Free State, to receive first-hand experience regarding the challenges brought by the Jagersfontein development dam disaster.

He will also talk about measures adopted by government to address concerns around the weakening of state capacity in key departments and state-owned entities, owing to corruption and maladministration in some circumstances.

These will include efforts put forward by the state to focus on strengthening leadership, skills development and professionalisation of the public service, amongst others.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)