Treasury watching for market disruptions as it rebuilds cash, Yellen says

Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2023 22:13 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 22:13 IST
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday said her department is monitoring for signs of market disruptions as the government rebuilds its cash balance through large issuance of Treasury bills following the recent deal to suspend the debt ceiling.

"It is our obligation to rebuild the Treasury balance up to a safe and appropriate level, but we've consulted widely with market participants about what the best way is to do that to minimize the cost to the federal government and to avoid market disruption to the maximum extent possible," Yellen said in response to a question during a hearing at the House Financial Services Committee. (Reporting By Dan Burns)

