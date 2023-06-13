Left Menu

Death toll from Kenyan doomsday cult crosses 300

Authorities say the dead were members of the Good News International Church, led by Paul Mackenzie, who is accused of ordering his followers to starve themselves and their children to death so they could go to heaven before the end of the world. A total of 303 people have now died after 19 bodies were exhumed from mass graves in Shakahola forest in the country's southeast.

Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2023 22:48 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 22:48 IST
Death toll from Kenyan doomsday cult crosses 300

The death toll from a Kenyan starvation cult crossed 300 on Tuesday after authorities exhumed more bodies in a forest, in one of the worst cult-related tragedies in recent history. Authorities say the dead were members of the Good News International Church, led by Paul Mackenzie, who is accused of ordering his followers to starve themselves and their children to death so they could go to heaven before the end of the world.

A total of 303 people have now died after 19 bodies were exhumed from mass graves in Shakahola forest in the country's southeast. More than 600 people are still reported missing, regional official Rhoda Onyancha said. Investigators last week expanded their search to cover a wider area in the region to try to account for more victims.

Around 65 rescued followers of the self-styled pastor were charged with attempted suicide on Monday after they refused to eat between June 6 and June 10 during their stay at a rescue centre, local media reported. Interior Minister Kithure Kindiki expressed concern last month that some of Mackenzie's rescued followers were refusing food. One of them had died, he said at the time.

Mackenzie handed himself over to police in April and was denied bail last month. He has not yet been required to enter a plea. He was arrested on suspicion of the murder of two children by starvation and suffocation earlier this year but was subsequently freed.

Relatives of his followers say he then returned to the forest and moved forward his predicted end of the world date from August to April 15.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would happen if it exploded

Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would ha...

 United Kingdom
2
Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock prices

Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock price...

 India
3
Watch Video: SpaceX marks 200th successful landing of orbital class rocket

Watch Video: SpaceX marks 200th successful landing of orbital class rocket

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to change judge; Biden admin finalizes deal preserving preventive healthcare coverage during legal challenge and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to ch...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023