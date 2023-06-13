Left Menu

SP MLA Irfan Solanki's uncle Ishtiyaq Solanki arrested in extortion case

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 13-06-2023 23:29 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 23:29 IST
The Uttar Pradesh Police arrested Ishtiyaq Solanki, who owns a tannery and is the uncle of jailed Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki, in connection with an extortion case on Tuesday, a police officer said.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) of Kanpur Anand Prakash Tiwari said Ishtiyaq Solanki was arrested from the Jajmau area when he was trying to flee from the city.

A case of extortion was registered based on a complaint by Nasim Arif, a resident of Kanghi-Mohal in Bajaria, lodged at the Jajmau police station on May 9 against Ishtiyaq Solanki, Adil Rasheed, Shakil Beg and another person, the police officer said.

Nasim Arif alleged that Ishtiyaq Solanki and his aides demanded that he hand over a plot of land to them and also gave him death threat.

Irfan Solanki, the Samajwadi Party MLA from Sisamau in Kanpur, has been in prison since December 2, when he along with his younger brother Rizwan Solanki surrendered before the police after being booked for rioting and arson in a land dispute case.

As many as 10 FIRs have been registered against the MLA in a span of less than six months. He faces a total of 18 cases now.

