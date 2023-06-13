Man falls from third floor terrace in Nagpur; dies

A 55-year-old man lost his life after falling from the third floor terrace of his house in the Ajni area of Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified by the police as Ajaysingh Dheersingh Maraskolhe.

Maraskolhe, residing in a rented house, was taking a walk on the terrace at around 11:15 pm on Monday when he lost his balance, slipped off the edge and fell down, suffering injuries in the process, said the police.

His relatives immediately rushed him to the Government Medical College and Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)