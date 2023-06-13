Left Menu

Man falls from third floor terrace in Nagpur; dies

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 13-06-2023 23:42 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 23:42 IST
A 55-year-old man lost his life after falling from the third floor terrace of his house in the Ajni area of Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified by the police as Ajaysingh Dheersingh Maraskolhe.

Maraskolhe, residing in a rented house, was taking a walk on the terrace at around 11:15 pm on Monday when he lost his balance, slipped off the edge and fell down, suffering injuries in the process, said the police.

His relatives immediately rushed him to the Government Medical College and Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival, they added.

