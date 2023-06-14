US tells automakers not to comply with Massachusetts vehicle data law

U.S auto safety regulators told nearly two dozen major automakers on Tuesday not to comply with a Massachusetts vehicle telematics law, saying it poses significant safety concerns.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said in a letter to major automakers they must comply with a federal vehicle safety law that requires open remote access to vehicle telematics.

The NHTSA said a malicious actor "could utilize such open access to remotely command vehicles to operate dangerously, including attacking multiple vehicles concurrently." Massachusetts is seeking to enforce a 2020 ballot initiative that was approved by voters.

