Left Menu

Delhi's water crisis to be resolved within 2-3 years: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhis water crisis will be resolved within the next two-three years as the government is taking radical steps to tackle the problem, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday.In 2015, Delhis water production stood at 850 million gallons per day MGD.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2023 00:30 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 00:29 IST
Delhi's water crisis to be resolved within 2-3 years: CM Arvind Kejriwal
File photo Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's water crisis will be resolved within the next two-three years as the government is taking radical steps to tackle the problem, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday.

In 2015, Delhi's water production stood at 850 million gallons per day (MGD). It has now increased to 1,000 MGD, he said at a press conference at the Delhi Secretariat.

Kejriwal said he has set an ambitious target to further enhance Delhi's water production capacity to a range of 1,200-1,300 MGD.

Once this goal is achieved, Delhiites will no longer face water shortages, he added.

To accomplish this, the government plans to install tubewells in areas with high water-tables, enabling the extraction of water on a large scale. Additionally, an innovative approach will be adopted to recharge groundwater by rejuvenating lakes with treated sewage treatment plant (STP) water, the chief minister said.

The recharged water will undergo further treatment in reverse osmosis (RO) plants before being supplied to households, he said.

To ensure the highest standards of sewage treatment, all STPs in Delhi are currently undergoing comprehensive upgrades, aiming to mitigate pollution and promote responsible water resource management, the CM said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would happen if it exploded

Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would ha...

 United Kingdom
2
Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock prices

Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock price...

 India
3
Watch Video: SpaceX marks 200th successful landing of orbital class rocket

Watch Video: SpaceX marks 200th successful landing of orbital class rocket

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to change judge; Biden admin finalizes deal preserving preventive healthcare coverage during legal challenge and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to ch...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023