Israeli launches air attack near Damascus - Syrian state TV
Reuters | Updated: 14-06-2023 04:13 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 04:13 IST
(Adds Syrian air defences confronting Israeli targets) June 14 (Reuters) -
Explosions were heard near Syria's capital Damascus as Israel launched an air attack, Syrian state TV reported early on Wednesday. "An Israeli aggression targeted some areas in the countryside of Damascus," it added, without saying if there were any casualties or damages.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement