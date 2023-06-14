Five held in Ludhiana robbery incident

The Punjab Police on Wednesday said five people have been apprehended in connection with Ludhiana's Rs 8.49 crore robbery incident.

Armed robbers had decamped with cash from the office of CMS Securities, a cash management services company, in Ludhiana's New Rajguru Nagar locality on June 10 after overpowering security guards.

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Wednesday said the robbery case has been solved.

''In a major breakthrough, @Ludhiana_Police, supported by Counter Intelligence has solved the Cash Van Robbery case in less than 60 hours. Out of 10 accused involved in planning, 5 main apprehended and major recovery effected. Investigations are ongoing,'' he said in a tweet.

