Left Menu

Nine killed in fresh violence in India's Manipur state - Police

At least nine people were killed in India's north-eastern state of Manipur late on Tuesday night in a violent gunfight, a top police official said. "The gun battle started around 10 p.m. We have reports of at least nine deaths and 10 injured so far," Police Superintendent K Shivakanta Singh told reporters in the state capital of Imphal.

Reuters | Guwahati | Updated: 14-06-2023 10:48 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 10:45 IST
Nine killed in fresh violence in India's Manipur state - Police
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least nine people were killed in India's north-eastern state of Manipur late on Tuesday night in a violent gunfight, a top police official said.

"The gun battle started around 10 p.m. (IST) on Tuesday and continued for a long time. We have reports of at least nine deaths and 10 injured so far," Police Superintendent K Shivakanta Singh told reporters in the state capital of Imphal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would happen if it exploded

Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would ha...

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to change judge; Biden admin finalizes deal preserving preventive healthcare coverage during legal challenge and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to ch...

 Global
3
Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock prices

Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock price...

 India
4
OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023