Nine killed in fresh violence in India's Manipur state - Police

At least nine people were killed in India's north-eastern state of Manipur late on Tuesday night in a violent gunfight, a top police official said.

"The gun battle started around 10 p.m. (IST) on Tuesday and continued for a long time. We have reports of at least nine deaths and 10 injured so far," Police Superintendent K Shivakanta Singh told reporters in the state capital of Imphal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)