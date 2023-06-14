Nine killed in fresh violence in India's Manipur state - Police
At least nine people were killed in India's north-eastern state of Manipur late on Tuesday night in a violent gunfight, a top police official said. "The gun battle started around 10 p.m. We have reports of at least nine deaths and 10 injured so far," Police Superintendent K Shivakanta Singh told reporters in the state capital of Imphal.
At least nine people were killed in India's north-eastern state of Manipur late on Tuesday night in a violent gunfight, a top police official said.
"The gun battle started around 10 p.m. (IST) on Tuesday and continued for a long time. We have reports of at least nine deaths and 10 injured so far," Police Superintendent K Shivakanta Singh told reporters in the state capital of Imphal.
