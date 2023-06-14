Newlywed couple killed in road accident in Karnataka
PTI | Vijayapura | Updated: 14-06-2023 11:03 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 11:00 IST
- Country:
- India
A newlywed couple died in a road accident here on Wednesday morning, police said.
According to police, Mallu Terdal (31) was travelling with his wife Gayatri (24) on a bike, which collided with a tanker on Solapur bypass road.
They had got married last month, police said. A case has been registered in this regard and an investigation has been launched.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gayatri
- Solapur
- Mallu Terdal
Advertisement