Newlywed couple killed in road accident in Karnataka

A newlywed couple died in a road accident here on Wednesday morning, police said.

According to police, Mallu Terdal (31) was travelling with his wife Gayatri (24) on a bike, which collided with a tanker on Solapur bypass road.

They had got married last month, police said. A case has been registered in this regard and an investigation has been launched.

