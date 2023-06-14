Crane operator dead as portion of flyover under construction collapses
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2023 12:10 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 12:05 IST
- Country:
- India
A crane operator died on Wednesday when a portion of a flyover under construction collapsed near National Highway-48 in southwest Delhi, police said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C said the person was injured when a span of the flyover near Samalkha collapsed.
He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries, police added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement