Left Menu

Maha: Man transporting cattle lynched by ‘gau rakshaks’

A 23-year-old man transporting cattle was lynched allegedly by a group of gau rakshaks cow vigilantes in Maharashtras Nashik district following which six persons have been arrested, police said on Wednesday. Ansari along with his two aides was transporting cattle on their tempo on June 8 when they were intercepted by about 10-15 activists at Vihigaon in Sahapur of Thane district, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-06-2023 13:29 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 13:17 IST
Maha: Man transporting cattle lynched by ‘gau rakshaks’
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

A 23-year-old man transporting cattle was lynched allegedly by a group of ‘gau rakshaks’ (cow vigilantes) in Maharashtra’s Nashik district following which six persons have been arrested, police said on Wednesday. The alleged crime came to light on June 10 when Lukman Ansari’s body was recovered from a gorge at Ghatandevi in Igatpuri area, an official said. Police have taken into custody six gau rakshaks so far and a search is on for more accused in the case, he said. All the accused persons were associated with the Rashtriya Bajrang Dal, a right-wing outfit, he said. Ansari along with his two aides was transporting cattle on their tempo on June 8 when they were intercepted by about 10-15 “activists” at Vihigaon in Sahapur of Thane district, he said. The group then took control of the tempo and “rescued” four bovine animals before driving the vehicle towards Ghatandevi in Igatpuri, he said. They stopped the tempo at a secluded place and allegedly started assaulting all three. While his aides managed to flee, Ansari could not escape, the official said.

Though the accused have claimed that Ansari lost his life after he fell into a gorge, police suspect he died due to the beating, said the official. Police have registered two cases, including one under section 302 (murder), of the Indian Penal Code, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would happen if it exploded

Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would ha...

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to change judge; Biden admin finalizes deal preserving preventive healthcare coverage during legal challenge and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to ch...

 Global
3
Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock prices

Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock price...

 India
4
OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023