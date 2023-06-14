Vodafone, Hutchison unveil UK mobile merger
Reuters | London | Updated: 14-06-2023 16:22 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 15:44 IST
Vodafone and CK Hutchison will merge their British operations, the two groups said on Wednesday, creating the country's largest mobile operator.
The details came in a long-awaited announcement after the two companies publicly revealed they were in talks in October.
