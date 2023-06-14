Left Menu

Mumbai: Nigerian drug peddler held with mephedrone

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-06-2023 17:26 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 16:41 IST
The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai crime branch has arrested a 26-year-old Nigerian man with Mephedrone worth more than Rs 20 lakh from suburban Borivali, police said on Wednesday.

He was nabbed during patrolling on Tuesday evening. His search led to the recovery of 102 mg of mephedrone.

The interrogation of the accused revealed that he has been living in India without valid documents and a passport, said the ANC official.

A case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Foreigners Act.

