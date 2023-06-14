Left Menu

Delhi's water crisis to be resolved within 2-3 years: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhis water crisis will be resolved within the next two-three years with the government taking steps to enhance the water supply capacity by up to 300 million gallons a day MGD, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said.According to official estimates, around two crore residents of the capital need approximately 1,300 MGD of water for drinking and daily needs.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2023 19:17 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 17:31 IST
Delhi's water crisis to be resolved within 2-3 years: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Arvind Kejriwal Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's water crisis will be resolved within the next two-three years with the government taking steps to enhance the water supply capacity by up to 300 million gallons a day (MGD), Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said.

According to official estimates, around two crore residents of the capital need approximately 1,300 MGD of water for drinking and daily needs. But the Delhi Jal Board can supply only around 1,000 MGD, leaving many areas grappling with a shortage.

Kejriwal said the DJB's water supply capacity has increased from 850 MGD in 2015 to 1,000 MGD now and that he has set an ambitious target to further enhance it to a range of 1,200-1,300 MGD within two to three years.

Once this goal is achieved, Delhiites will no longer face water shortages, he added. To accomplish this, the government plans to install tubewells in areas with high water-tables, enabling the extraction of water on a large scale. Additionally, an innovative approach will be adopted to recharge groundwater by rejuvenating lakes with treated sewage treatment plant (STP) water, the chief minister said.

The recharged water will undergo further treatment in reverse osmosis (RO) plants before being supplied to households, he said. To ensure the highest standards of sewage treatment, all STPs in Delhi are currently undergoing comprehensive upgrades, aiming to mitigate pollution and promote responsible water resource management, the CM said.

The government also plans to increase the use of treated wastewater for purposes such as gardening, road cleaning and at construction sites to save drinking water that can be provided to water-scarce areas.

At present, Delhi's sewage treatment plants discharge 514 MGD of treated waste water of which 267 MGD is returned to the Yamuna river for downstream use and 90 MGD is used for horticulture purposes. Delhi gets 675 MGD of water from Hayana through two canals and the Yamuna, and 253 MGD from Uttar Pradesh through the Upper Ganga Canal. The rest is drawn from ranney wells and tubewells installed across the city. The DJB operates nine water treatment plants, 16 ranney wells and around 4,700 tube wells. In the water deficit areas, the DJB provides water through 1,200 tankers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would happen if it exploded

Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would ha...

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to change judge; Biden admin finalizes deal preserving preventive healthcare coverage during legal challenge and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to ch...

 Global
3
OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

 Global
4
Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock prices

Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock price...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023