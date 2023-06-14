Kremlin says state or group of states may have blown up Nord Stream

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that it was studying all information about the blasts that destroyed the Nord Stream pipelines last September, and said that a state or group of states may have blown them up.

Asked about a Wall Street Journal story that the United States had warned Ukraine not to attack Nord Stream, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that a recent "spate" of media stories about the blasts may be designed to divert attention from those who are really responsible.

