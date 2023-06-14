Kremlin says it will not rename 'special military operation' in Ukraine
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 14-06-2023 19:08 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 17:36 IST
The Kremlin said on Wednesday that it was not considering changing the status of what Russia calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.
Observers have previously speculated that Russia might designate the conflict either as a full-fledged war or as an "anti-terrorist operation".
