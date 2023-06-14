Russian 'goodwill' on Black Sea grain deal cannot last forever - Kremlin
Russia's "goodwill" cannot last forever when it comes to renewing the Black Sea grain deal, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.
President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia was considering withdrawing from the grain deal, saying the West had cheated Moscow by not implementing any of the promises it had made to ensure Russian agricultural goods reached world markets.
