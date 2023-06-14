Man kills son, daughter-in-law in UP's Banda over land dispute

A 55-year-old man allegedly killed his son and daughter-in-law over a land dispute while they were asleep, a senior police official said here on Wednesday.

According to police, the incident took place on Tuesday night in Barsarha Maanpur village under Naraini Police Station area here.

Superintendent of Police of Banda Abhinandan said that Deshraj (55) used a sharp-edged weapon to kill his son Manuva (35) and daughter-in-law Chunni (30), and then fled from there. He added that the bodies were found on a cot, indicating the couple was killed while they were sleeping.

The SP also said that based on the complaint lodged by the son of the deceased, a case has been registered against Deshraj, and the matter is being investigated.

Citing information received from villagers, police said Deshraj had 13 bigha of farm land, which he wanted to sell. However, Manuva opposed this and had moved the court to prevent him from selling the land, they said.

