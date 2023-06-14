Left Menu

Jharkhand Police busts cybercrime racket, 3 arrested

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 14-06-2023 19:04 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 18:20 IST
Jharkhand Police busts cybercrime racket, 3 arrested
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police on Wednesday claimed to have busted a cybercrime racket and arrested three people for allegedly duping an elderly person and fraudulently transferring about Rs 7 lakh from his account.

A CID official said acting on a complaint of Ramdhani Sahu (74) of Ranchi, it apprehended three gang members from Dumka district, who used to dupe people by impersonating as customer care executives of banks.

In the present case, they asked the complainant to download an app and illegally transferred Rs 6.99 lakh from his account, a CID statement said.

Further investigation is underway, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would happen if it exploded

Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would ha...

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to change judge; Biden admin finalizes deal preserving preventive healthcare coverage during legal challenge and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to ch...

 Global
3
OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

 Global
4
Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock prices

Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock price...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023