Jharkhand Police busts cybercrime racket, 3 arrested

Police on Wednesday claimed to have busted a cybercrime racket and arrested three people for allegedly duping an elderly person and fraudulently transferring about Rs 7 lakh from his account.

A CID official said acting on a complaint of Ramdhani Sahu (74) of Ranchi, it apprehended three gang members from Dumka district, who used to dupe people by impersonating as customer care executives of banks.

In the present case, they asked the complainant to download an app and illegally transferred Rs 6.99 lakh from his account, a CID statement said.

Further investigation is underway, it added.

