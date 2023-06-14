Left Menu

U.S. not expecting breakthrough from Blinken visit to China -diplomats

Reuters | Updated: 14-06-2023 19:01 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 18:22 IST
U.S. not expecting breakthrough from Blinken visit to China -diplomats
  • Country:
  • United States

Washington is not expecting a "long list of deliverables" when Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits China later this week, but hopes to keep high-level communication channels with Beijing open to reduce the risk that competition with Beijing veers into conflict, officials said on Wednesday.

Briefing reporters before Blinken’s departure on Friday, the top State Department official for Asia, Daniel Kritenbrink, said Washington hopes Blinken’s meetings with Chinese officials will "at a minimum, reduce the risk of miscalculation so that we do not veer into potential conflict." "There will be a substantive and productive agenda that we’ll have before us, but, again, the objective is to focus on those top line goals, not necessarily to produce a long list of deliverables," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would happen if it exploded

Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would ha...

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to change judge; Biden admin finalizes deal preserving preventive healthcare coverage during legal challenge and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to ch...

 Global
3
OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

 Global
4
Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock prices

Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock price...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023