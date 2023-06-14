Left Menu

NATO chief: alliance ministers to agree new NATO maritime centre for undersea infrastructures

Reuters | Updated: 14-06-2023 19:02 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 18:28 IST
NATO chief: alliance ministers to agree new NATO maritime centre for undersea infrastructures
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday he expected the alliance defence ministers to agree to establish a new NATO maritime centre for the security of critical undersea infrastructures when they meet on Thursday.

"The Centre will increase our situational awareness and enhance maritime presence for deterrence and defence," he told a news conference.

Stoltenberg added the ministers would review a new defence production action plan, with the aim enhancing the interoperability of NATO members ammunition and equipment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would happen if it exploded

Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would ha...

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to change judge; Biden admin finalizes deal preserving preventive healthcare coverage during legal challenge and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to ch...

 Global
3
OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

 Global
4
Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock prices

Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock price...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023