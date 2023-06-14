Mumbai: RTI activist seeking demolition of illegal market detained after self-immolation threat

Left Menu

The Mumbai police on Wednesday detained a 48-year-old RTI activist after he threatened to immolate himself outside the BMCs ward office in Kurla demanding demolition of a market, which was allegedly constructed illegally by the brother of a prominent politician, an official said.The activist, Vinod Sonkamble, was detained in the afternoon after he reached the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC L-ward office, during which the police recovered a petrol-filled bottle from him, he said.

The Mumbai police on Wednesday detained a 48-year-old RTI activist after he threatened to immolate himself outside the BMC's ward office in Kurla demanding demolition of a market, which was allegedly constructed illegally by the brother of a prominent politician, an official said.

The activist, Vinod Sonkamble, was detained in the afternoon after he reached the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) L-ward office, during which the police recovered a petrol-filled bottle from him, he said. ''Sonkamble was detained after he reached outside the civic ward office. He was brought to the police station and interrogated. He had recently informed the Mumbai police as well as the L-ward office that he will immolate himself since a local market, which belongs to the younger brother of an influential politician, was not demolished by the civic body despite its order,'' the police official said.

So when the activist informed that he was reaching the L-ward office, the local police beefed up the security and detained him as soon as he reached the spot, he said. It was found during the probe that in 2010, the same activist had consumed poison in the Mantralaya, following which a case was registered against him, the official added.

Sonkamble said, ''The BMC had last month issued an order for the demolition of the market, which comprises hundreds of illegal 'galas' (shops). But it is yet to be pulled down just because it belongs to the brother of a politician. But I will keep fighting.'' He said he brought a petrol-filled bottle with him in a bid to immolate himself. Investigation into the case is on, the police said.

