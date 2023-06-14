Left Menu

Calcutta HC directs police to hand over Jha murder case to CBI

Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed the CBI to take over from police the murder probe of Raju Jha, alleged operator of a coal syndicate, in West Bengals Bardhaman district on April 1. The report also said Rajesh Kumar Jha, alias Raju Jha, was not an accused in any case being probed by the agency and was allegedly operating a coal syndicate between 2015 and 2020.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-06-2023 18:57 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 18:57 IST
Calcutta HC directs police to hand over Jha murder case to CBI
  • Country:
  • India

Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed the CBI to take over from police the murder probe of Raju Jha, alleged operator of a coal syndicate, in West Bengal's Bardhaman district on April 1. Jha was gunned down by two assailants inside his SUV on NH-19 in Shaktigarh. Justice Rajasekhar Mantha directed the CBI to probe the case within four months. The court took on record a CBI report which said the petitioner, Narendra Kharka, is a chargesheeted accused in a coal scam case being investigated by the agency. The report also said Rajesh Kumar Jha, alias Raju Jha, was not an accused in any case being probed by the agency and was allegedly operating a coal syndicate between 2015 and 2020. The court also noted the CBI report which said that one of the persons who escaped the attack was Abdul Latif, an accused in a cattle smuggling case being probed by the agency. The counsel for the West Bengal government submitted that police had made substantial progress in the probe and were on the verge of wrapping up the case. Justice Mantha observed there is some merit in the submissions of the CBI that the FIR registered by Shaktigarh police station on April 1 ''is vitally linked to the existing investigations being conducted by the CBI in the coal and cattle scams.'' Kharka had moved court after one of his employees was taken into custody by police in connection with Jha's murder and was allegedly tortured in custody.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would happen if it exploded

Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would ha...

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to change judge; Biden admin finalizes deal preserving preventive healthcare coverage during legal challenge and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to ch...

 Global
3
OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

 Global
4
Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock prices

Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock price...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023